TNB: Property owners can put accounts in tenants’ names

KUALA LUMPUR: Owners who rent out their homes and commercial premises can put the electricity accounts in their tenants’ names during the rental period by performing the Change of Tenancy (COT), to help keep the accounts organised and protect landlords' rights.

Tenaga Nasional Bhd chief retail officer Datuk Megat Jalaluddin Megat Hassan said changing the name of the account owner to the tenant’s allows the latter to be fully responsible for the electricity consumption and bill payment.

“Premises owners can still monitor tenants’ monthly payment and usage patterns over time through the myTNB application and portal.

“TNB makes it easy for customers to apply for COT on the myTNB portal at www.mytnb.com.my or by visiting the nearest Kedai Tenaga,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, on the complaints on premises owners burdened with tenants’ bills upon discovery of TNB’s installation and meter tampering by bitcoin cryptocurrency operators, Megat Jalaluddin said the name change option reduces the risk of owners having to settle tenants’ defaulted bill payments.

“We are always open to meeting our customers for further clarification and discussion,” he added. – Bernama