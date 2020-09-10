Unemployed man charged with friend’s murder

SUNGAI SIPUT: An unemployed man was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of a friend.

However, no plea was recorded from Mohd Rozaimy Amer, 30, who nodded after the charge was read out to him before Magistrate Norhabsarina Ayob as the case is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

He was charged with the murder of Muhammad Izar Mohommad Anuar, 22, in front of a house in Kampung Jalong here at about 1.30 pm last Sept 1.

The charge, under Section 302 of the Penal Code provides the death sentence upon conviction.

The court then set Nov 9 for mention pending the chemist and post mortem reports.

Deputy public prosecutor Jean Siow Chung Hwei prosecuted, while the accused was unrepresented. -Bernama