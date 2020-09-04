Zahidi apologises to Veveonah Mosibin

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin (pix) today apologised to Veveonah Mosibin for the incorrect statement he made about the student in the Dewan Negara.

In his Facebook posting, Zahidi apologised for the mistake and said he would make a correction in the Dewan Negara on Monday.

“Referring to the debate in Dewan Negara earlier today, I would like to correct the statement I made about Veveonah Mosibin that she did not sit for any exam when a video showing her on the tree had gone viral on social media.

“I have received inaccurate information when responding to the supplementary question. I want to apologise to Veveonah Mosibin and will make a correction in Dewan Negara on Monday.

“I wish Veveonah Mosibin will continue to succeed in every field she ventures into,” he said.

In June, a video of her climbing a tree to gain Internet access for online exams had gone viral. -Bernama