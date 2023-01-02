RM100M REEVO E-BICYCLE DEAL

Artroniq Bhd’s subsidiary Artroniq iTech Sdn Bhd has been awarded a RM100 million, two-year contract by American company Beno Inc for the assembly and finishing of the Reevo series of electric bicycles – marking its entry into the electric vehicle (EV) industry. Artroniq executive director and CEO Kent Liaw Way Gian said it is taking over another party whose Reevo e-bike assembly and finishing contract with Beno has ended. “We are allocating RM5 million to buy a plant in Batu Kawan, Penang, with the assembly and finishing of the e bike to start this February or March,” he said at a press conference after the signing of a memorandum of agreement witnessed by International Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Utama Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz. (Pic) Artroniq chairman Datuk Seri Abdul Rahim Jaafar (left) briefing Tengku Zafrul on the features of the e-bicycle. ADIB RAWI THESUN