141 flood victims yet to return home in Batu Pahat

BATU PAHAT: The number of flood victims in Batu Pahat remained at 141 people, involving 37 families, as of 8 am today, which is the same as last night.

According to the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN), they are at the relief centres (PPS) at Yong Peng Community Hall (79 people from 22 families) and Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Seri Medan (62 people from 15 families0, the only remaining PPS still in operation in the state.

The victims have yet to return home as their villages are still affected by the floods.

“Among the areas still affected by the floods in Yong Peng are Kampung Parit Lapis Bangas, Kampung Jalan Lama, Taman Melur, Kampung Parit Amil, Taman Desa Suria and Taman Berlian, while in Sri Medan, the areas are Parit Yusof, Parit Haji Ahmad, Parit Warijo, Parit Bangas, Parit Sendayun dan Parit Seri Pasir,” it said in a statement today.

Bekok River at Bekok Dam still recorded a warning level of 18.93 metres, while Sembrong River at Sembrong Dam is at the alert level of 10.67 metres.

The weather in all 10 districts in Johor is reported fine this morning. - Bernama