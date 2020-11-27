308 arrested for flouting SOPs (Updated)

PETALING JAYA: A total of 308 individuals were nabbed by police for breaking recovery movement control order (RMCO) regulations yesterday, Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said in a live press conference today.

“The arrests were a result of the police’s task force which involved 2,907 squads and 13,668 members. It made 54,528 inspections in regards to standard operating procedures (SOPs),” he said.

Of those arrested, 290 have been compounded and 18 were remanded for further investigations.

“The offences included failure to wear masks (84), failure to provide equipment for the recording of personal details (78), failure to observe physical distancing (73), crossing district lines without authorisation (28), pub and nightclub activities (23) and others (22),” he added.

Ismail Sabri said Ops Benteng operations saw 40 undocumented migrants arrested for attempting to enter Malaysia unlawfully as well as implementing 275 roadblocks nationwide.

Meanwhile, the conditional movement control order (CMCO) imposed on Kuching, Sarawak that commenced on Nov 9 has been brought to an end whilst a CMCO has been imposed in Tongkang Pecah, Batu Pahat, Johor.

This area has recorded 56 positive cases as of now and the CMCO will affect 16,300 residents living there.

The CMCO is predicted to end on Dec 13.

“The CMCO will allow the health ministry to perform targeted screening and reduce movement within the community of this area. The standard operating procedures are exactly the same as what has been announced previously,” he added.

Ismail Sabri said the government has taken note of the concerns posed by traders at daily markets in CMCO areas.

Previously shops were only allowed to operate from 10am to 2pm, but this has now been extended to 4pm

Regarding the decision to perform Covid-19 screening tests using RTK Antigen to all foreign workers in the country, Ismail Sabri said that for the early programme, the states that will implement it include Selangor, Negri Sembilan, Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Sabah and Labuan.

The test is set to commence on Dec 1 and the mechanism is as follows - employers first need to arrange an appointment with a private health facility for the Covid-19 RTK-Antigen method test; the health facility will run through the test adhering to the SOPs; the cost of the service is for the company to bear and the cost of the test kit (RM60), will be borne by Socso.