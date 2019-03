PUTRAJAYA: A total of 5,848 patients were treated since March 8 due to the effects of chemical waste pollution in Sungai Kim Kim, Pasir Gudang, Johor.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said of the number, 951 victims were warded and 25 placed in the intensive-care unit.

He told the media after launching the World Dental Health 2019 celebration here today, that the ministry had mobilised 762 staff since March 8 in handling the situation.

“I am grateful that there was no death in the incident. The decision not to declare a state of emergency was also right and apt.

“The public wants the criminals who dumped toxic chemical waste into the river to be acted upon and taken to court,“ he said.

Dzulkefly said the Disaster Management Committee’s operations centre at the Pasir Gudang Municipal Council building which was supposed to be closed by noon today was instead closed by 9am, indicating the end of the chemical waste pollution incident.

He also thanked all the parties involved in rendering assistance including Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Minister Yeo Bee Yin, the government agencies and staff of the Health Ministry.

The incident of dumping toxic chemical waste into Sungai Kim Kim which started on March 7, affected the health of about 3,000 residents around the location, including several students who were given medical treatment while 111 schools in Pasir Gudang were ordered to be temporarily closed. — Bernama