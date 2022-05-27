90 Parliamentary constituencies without PKP urged to expedite appointment

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (MDTCA) has called on the office of 90 Members of Parliament (MPs) still without their respective Parliamentary Consumer Coordinator (PKP) to expedite their appointment.

Its deputy minister, Datuk Rosol Wahid (pix) said the appointment needed to be expedited so that the government’s policies and efforts in defending the rights of consumers could be disseminated to the people more effectively.

“The PKP serves as a middleman between the government and the people in dealing with issues, such as cost of living, stability in supply and price of essential goods and on consumer activities, apart from explaining to the society on the issues.

“The PKP is also responsible for reporting to the ministry on consumerism issues facing residents in their respective parliamentary constituencies,“ he told reporters after opening a retreat for PKP in the peninsula here last night.

Also present was MDTCA director in Terengganu, Saharuddin Mohd Kia.

This year, the ministry has appointed 107 PKPs nationwide, with another 25 still in the appointment process.

The names of the candidates are proposed by the office of the Member of Parliament and the appointment, on yearly basis, is made by the ministry.

Earlier, in his speech, Rosol said the government was always committed in protecting the rights of consumers through various intervention measures, such as the Festive Season Maximum Price Scheme (SHMMP) , price control on chicken and eggs, as well as the Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) Sales Programme (PJKM) and the Malaysian Sales Promotion (PJM).

“These prove the seriousness of the government in helping to alleviate the cost of living of the people in the country, and to ensure adequate supply of goods in the market and prevent profiteering, monitoring is done by more than 2,000 enforcement officers at retail outlets, wholesalers and manufacturers,” he added. — Bernama