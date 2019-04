SHAH ALAM: The Coroner’s Court today rejected an application to recall two expert witnesses from the Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) to testify in the inquest into the death of fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim (pix).

Coroner Rofiah Mohamad said she was satisfied with the evidence given by the 24th witness Dr Ahmad Hafizam Hasmi and the 27th witness Datuk Dr. Mohd Shah Mahmood.

She added that the inquest would be prolonged if the witnesses are recalled.

“I, as the coroner, am responsible to ensure that the inquest is resolved within a reasonable period of time,“ she said.

“In an inquest no one is charged so no parties have the burden to prove a fact. The inquest is not a trial. It is a proceeding to determine the cause of death.”

Following the decision, Conducting Officer Hamdan Hamzah told the court that a revision would be filed over the decision for a stay of proceedings pending the appeal to the High Court, which was granted by Rofiah.

She then fixed May 10 for the mention of the inquest.

Adib was part of a nine-man firefighting team that responded to a fire at the temple where rioters were protesting its relocation on Nov 27.

During the riot, Adib sustained severe injuries and was hospitalised for three weeks, before succumbing to his injuries on Dec 17.

An inquest into his death was commissioned as there were no conclusive findings into how Adib was wounded during the riots.