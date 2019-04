KUALA LUMPUR: Police busted a drug syndicate with the arrests of two locals, which also saw the seizure of a cache of Methamphetamine worth half a million.

City police chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said the suspects, aged 16 and 24, were arrested during a 5.30am raid at a hotel in Bandar Mahkota Cheras here on Sunday.

The operation was conducted by the City Narcotics Criminal Investigations Department personnel.

“Our officers found the suspects were in the midst of packaging the drugs before being distributed to east coast states.

“We seized several blocks of methamphetamine weighing 10kg, a luggage bag and some clothes,“ he told reporters at the KL police headquarters here today.

The duo have been remanded for six days to assist in investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act.

“The police will do what it takes to fight the drug war and we will go all out in eradicating the syndicates,“ Mazlan said adding that the drugs seized were meant to be transported via air route before distributing it to the east cost states.

The amounts of drugs seized could have been sold to an estimated 20,200 addicts.