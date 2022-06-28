Cops looking for ‘Datuk’ involved in road upgrade scam

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah police are looking for a man known as ‘Datuk Yusri Bin Yusoh’ who is involved in a non-existent road upgrade project in the state involving losses of RM1.93 million this month.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Idris Abdullah said his department had received eight police reports on the case.

He said the suspect duped the victims by asking them to pay a deposit to get the project.

“Believing in the suspect, the victims paid between RM30,000 to RM650,000 (per payment) with the total amounting to RM1.93 million.

“Following the reports, police are looking for the man to assist in the investigation. The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code,“ he said in a statement today.

He said anyone with information about the man could contact any nearby police station or contact investigating officer Insp Tilmanshah Wasli at 016-5785962 or 088-529761. — Bernama