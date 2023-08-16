Cops seek public’s help to locate missing Ipoh teen

IPOH: The police are seeking the public’s assistance in finding a missing 15-year-old boy from Taman Desa Kebudayaan, here.

Ipoh district police chief ACP Yahaya Hassan said the teenager, identified as Pang Sin Siang, has been missing since July 30.

He said Pang’s mother lodged a police report on the boy’s disappearance at Kampung Rapat police station on July 31.

“The teenager, who has fair skin, had previously expressed his intention to quit school because he wanted to follow his friend to work in Kuala Lumpur, but his parents did not take the matter seriously.

“His disappearance was only discovered on July 30 after he failed to return home and his parents were unable to reach him,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Yahaya urged those with information on the boy’s whereabouts to contact investigating officer Sergeant Rafidah Abdul Rashid at 013-7312477 or the Ipoh district police headquarters at 05-2451500. - Bernama