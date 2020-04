PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry today announced that there are 217 new Covid-19 cases, making the total number of positive cases to 3333 as of 12pm today.

“There are also now 108 cases in the intensive care unit (ICU), with 54 of them requiring ventilators,“ said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a press conference today.

However, he also said 60 cases have since recovered and have been discharged from the hospital, making the total number of cases that have been discharged and recovered from Covid-19 to 827.

Meanwhile, Noor Hisham said there were three deaths that occurred today, which takes the death toll to 53.

The 51st death was that of an 84-year-old woman who had heart issues. She was treated at Hospital Sungai Buloh on March 12 and was transferred to the National Heart Institute. She was pronounced dead on April 2, at 1.07pm.

The 52nd death was that of a 52-year-old man. He was treated at Hospital Tuanku Jaafar, Negri Sembilan on March 18 and he was pronounced dead on April 3, 7.55am.

The 53rd death was that of a 73-year-old man who had diabetes, high blood pressure, heart and kidney problems. He was treated at Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun, Perak on March 24 and was pronounced dead at April 3, 9.30am

Noor Hisham also said there are 138 Health Ministry staff who have tested positive for Covid-19. However, they were not infected while handling cases in Covid-19 wards and ICU facilities.

He also gave a breakdown of the number of staff that got infected and their source:-

>> 58 cases were related to a wedding ceremony that was also attended by participants of the tabligh gathering at the Seri Petaling mosque;

>> 14 cases were related to patients of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection and mild symptomic cases where they don’t know and did not inform their status;

>> 9 cases from contacts of family members who are Covid-19 positive;

>> 6 cases with an overseas travel history;

>> 4 cases from friends who are Covid-19 positive;

>> 3 cases from exposure while conducting screening activities;

>> 2 cases from attending the tabligh gathering in Seri Petaling;

“The remaining 42 cases are still under investigation in terms of the source of infection,“ he said.