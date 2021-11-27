Covid: New cases drop to 5,097 Saturday (Nov 27)

KUALA LUMPUR: New Covid-19 daily cases continued to drop to 5,097 from 5,501 yesterday, taking the total number of infections in the country to 2,619,577, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix).

He added that the national infectivity rate (Rt) also continued to drop to 0.97 today compared to 0.99 yesterday.

“Of the total number of new cases, 5,080 were local transmissions while the remaining 17 were imported,” he said in a statement today.

He also pointed out that of the new cases, only 84 were in categories three, four and five while 5,013 were in categories one and two.

He said that 5,352 recoveries were recorded today, taking the total number of recovered cases to 2,522,045.

Dr Noor Hisham also said that 423 cases are being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), with 171 of them requiring respiratory assistance.

A total of eight new clusters were also detected today, taking the number of active clusters nationwide to 234.

Detailed information on the Covid-19 situation in the country will be uploaded on the COVIDNOW website at https://covidnow.moh.gov.my and the data will be updated at midnight every day. — Bernama