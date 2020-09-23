Cycling on highways prohibited, fine awaits offenders -Bukit Aman

KUALA LUMPUR: Cycling activities are only prohibited on highways and are still allowed on all other roads such as federal, state and city roads, said the Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) director Datuk Azisman Alias.

He said JSPT advised cyclists who wanted to carry out the activity to always comply with the rules and regulations of roads in order to ensure the safety of themselves and other road users.

“JSPT finds that the issue of banning the use of bicycles on highways nationwide is currently a hot topic, especially cycling enthusiasts,“ he said in a statement yesterday.

Azisman said therefore any individual who fails to comply with traffic signs prohibiting cycling on the highways is committing an offence under Section 79 (2) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

“If convicted, the offender can be fined not less than RM300 and not more than RM2,000,“ he added.-Bernama