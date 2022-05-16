Dr Noor Hisham prescribes measures to avoid heat stroke

KUALA LUMPUR: In view of the rising temperature and warmer weather, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah has advised the public to take precautionary measures to avoid heat stroke.

In a post on his Facebook today, he suggested that the public rehydrate themselves well, avoid unnecessary strenuous exercise, get to a cooler and shaded place as well as watch for symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Dr Noor Hisham also said anyone who suffers heat exhaustion and heat stroke symptoms should get to a cooler or an air-conditioned place, take a cold shower or use cold compresses.

He also shared a poster about water quantities needed by a body during rising temperatures and warmer weather based on a person’s weight, from 45 kilogrammes (kg) which requires 1.9 litres to 90 kg which requires 3.9 litres.

He said the public could call the 9-1-1 line if they experienced any symptoms and should immediately take action to cool the patient until help arrived. - Bernama