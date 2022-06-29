Drug raids: Police arrest 318 individuals

JOHOR BAHRU: Police arrested 318 individuals on suspicion of being involved in drug trafficking and addiction in raids codenamed ‘Op Tapis Khas’ from June 21 to 23.

Johor police chief, Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said, the operations involved all districts with a special focus on Felda, ‘mobile ports’ and residential areas.

A total of 299 males and 19 females aged between 18 and 70 years old were arrested to assist in the investigations.

“The suspects will be investigated under Section 39C of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 3(1) of the same Act (Special Preventive Measures) Act 1985,” he said in a statement today.

He said police also detained 52 wanted persons and 28 drug dealers.

He said various types of drugs, namely heroin weighing 567.50 grammes (g), syabu (89.22g), cannabis (11.61g), one Erimin 5 pill, yaba pills (two) ketum water (226 litres) and ketum leaves (18.14 kilogrammes) were also seized.

“All the drugs are estimated to be worth RM13,529.75 and the amount of these drugs if they continue to be on the market can be used by 3,814 addicts,” he said.

He added that from January 1 until yesterday, the Johor Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department detained 6,948 people for various drug offences and seized a total of 2.16 tonnes of drugs valued at RM9.69 million. — Bernama