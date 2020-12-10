Foodpanda officially launches Pandamart

KUALA LUMPUR: Foodpanda Malaysia has officially launched its latest grocery delivery service, Pandamart — an on-demand delivery service for groceries, household essentials, beauty products and medication delivered directly from its own storage facilities.

Director of Foodpanda Malaysia’s Dark Store, Ashutosh Gandhi said the first Pandamart had gone online in July this year.

He said Pandamart offers more than 3,500 types of products to cover all daily needs, from 100 international and local brands.

“Whether you need fresh bread and eggs for your breakfast, chicken or fresh veggies for your lunch, noodles or sauces for your dinner or diapers or milk formula for your baby, Pandamart has it all.

“Pandamart enables us to provide our customers with convenience for their constantly changing needs,” he said during the virtual launch today.

Currently, the online convenience store delivers within 25 locations in Klang Valley and Penang.

The products are all sourced directly from the brands, hence the pricing is very competitive and the quality of the products are assured, he said.

“We expect to open more Pandamarts in Seremban, Ipoh and Johor as well as East Malaysia next year,” said Ashutosh.

Pandamart is available on the Foodpanda app, under Foodpanda shop’s page when the customer’s location indicates they are within the coverage of a Pandamart.

The Pandamart offers free deliveries for the first four months of the opening of each new Pandamart, and subsequently, the delivery charge will range from RM1 to RM2.

Ashutosh said the Pandamart utilises quick commerce — the next generation of e-commerce, which provide speedy deliveries, as fast as 20 minutes after ordering from the app.

He said as the platform enters the era of quick commerce, alongside a parallel shift in consumer lifestyles and preferences all across the globe, speed and convenience are becoming more important than ever before.

“At Foodpanda, we are constantly seeking ways to use innovation and technology to exceed our customers’ expectations,” he added. — Bernama