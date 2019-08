KUALA LUMPUR: Former Road Transport Department (JPJ) director-general Datuk Seri Nadzri Siron (pix), 60, died of leukaemia at Ampang Hospital here last night.

Nadzri, 60, who was diagnosed with leukaemia last February and was on chemotherapy at the hospital since last July 18, breathed his last at 7.19pm, according to his second child, Shahirah Nadzri, when contacted.

She said her father would be buried at the USJ2 Cemetery in Subang Jaya, Selangor.

Nadzri leaves behind a wife, Datin Seri Fatimah Shariff, and four children.

He was appointed JPJ director-general in 2016 and retired from the civil service last March. His last post was as Home Ministry deputy secretary-general. — Bernama