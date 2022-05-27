French yacht captain detained for illegal entry into Malaysian waters

MERSING: A French captain of a yacht was arrested by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (APMM) for illegal entry into Malaysian waters at noon yesterday.

Mersing Maritime Zone director Maritime Commander Khairul Nizam Misran said the man was arrested at 12.45 pm on the yacht which had anchored about 1.6 nautical miles east of the Mersing River estuary here.

He said the 44-year-old Frenchman, who was from from Krabi, Thailand, on his way to Pulau Tioman, in Pahang, was able to produce his travel documents, but they were without an entry stamp to Malaysia.

“The captain also failed to report his arrival into the country’s waters, following which he was detained for further investigation,“ he said in a statement today.

Khairul Nizam said the case was investigated under the Immigration Act 1952 for illegal entry into Malaysia and the Merchant Shipping Ordinance 1952 for failing to report arrival in the Malaysian waters to the director of the Malaysian Marine Department. — Bernama