KUALA LUMPUR: The government will continue to provide assistance and support to local manufacturing industry players as far as it is able to do so, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

The Prime Minister said that though the government had limited financial resources, it wanted to see Malaysia become an industrialised country.

“Companies which receive assistance need to strive harder to succeed until they do not require government assistance any longer.

“Then, the aid can be given to others who need it,” he said when launching the ACGAS brand 14-kg Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) composite cylinder produced by Astana City Group Sdn Bhd (ACG), here.

ACG is the seventh operator engaged in the marketing of LPG to the Malaysian market. The company received a Finance Ministry subsidy in November 2018 to handle LPG gas.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun and ACG managing director Nik Mohd Fareez Nik Ahmad Azman were also present at the event.

Dr Mahathir said that government aid aside, the people should also support the local manufacturing industry so that it would flourish.

He said the growth of the local manufacturing industry would create more job opportunities and reduce the outflow of money for the import of products.

Asked which industrial sectors the government would assist, Dr Mahathir said the government would help companies in need in the initial phase of their venture.

Dr Mahathir welcomed the venture by ACG in producing the LPG composite cylinders in a strategic partnership with Hyundai BS & E Co Ltd of South Korea.

He said composite material or fibreglass would not decompose and there would be heaps of these unless there was a process to reproduce the material into other products.

This was in line with the government effort to reduce the use of plastic which polluted the environment, he said.

“Plastic, if at all it is used, must be used repeatedly. That is why we ban one-time-use bags,“ he added. — Bernama