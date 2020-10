PETALING JAYA: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah (pix) has decided that there is no need to enforce a state of Emergency.

Comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara, Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamuddin said Al-Sultan Abdullah made the decision after studying carefully a request presented by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and discussed it with the Malay rulers, besides looking at the current situation in the country.

The King met with seven other Malay Rulers at Istana Negara earlier yesterday. The special meeting of the Malay Rulers took almost three hours.

“Al-Sultan Abdullah is of the view that there was no necessity currently for His Majesty to declare an Emergency in this country or any part of Malaysia,” Ahmad Fadil said in a statement.

“His Majesty feels that the government at present has managed to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic well and effectively.

“His Majesty believes in the government’s capability under the leadership of the prime minister to continue implementing policies and enforcement action to curb the spread of Covid-19.”

Ahmad Fadil said Al-Sultan Abdullah had studied the request submitted by Muhyiddin at an audience with the King at Istana Abdulaziz in Kuantan last Friday.

The request was made under Article 150(1) of the Emergency Ordinance and Proclamation of the Emergency (Essential Powers) Ordinance 2020, in accordance with Article 150(2B) of the Federal Constitution in combating the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ahmad Fadil said the King also reminded politicians to immediately stop politicking, which could destabilise the country.

He said Al-Sultan Abdullah was of the opinion that the members of Parliament needed to discontinue their actions, which could threaten the stability of the current government.

“His Majesty stressed that Budget 2021, to be tabled at the next sitting of Parliament, is very important to the people in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic and reviving the country’s economy.

“Thus, a financial allocation is much needed by the frontliners to smoothen their tasks and responsibilities,” he added.

Ahmad Fadil said the King was very concerned about the people’s fears over the sudden emergence of several new clusters and the spike in cases.

He said Al-Sultan Abdullah, however, expressed confidence that with a high level of unity and fighting spirit, as had been demonstrated, all parties would once again be strongly united, this time in fighting the third wave of the outbreak.

“In this regard, His Majesty called on the people regardless of their background and political ideology, to put aside their differences and quarrels so as to unite and play their role in helping the government and relevant authorities curb the spread of Covid-19 for everyone’s safety and the country’s prosperity.

