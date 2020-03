PETALING JAYA: The country recorded its first two casualties due to Covid-19, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba confirmed yesterday.

The two Malaysians aged 34 and 60 died at the Sultanah Aminah Hospital in Johor Baru and Sarawak General Hospital respectively, he said in a press conference.

“The first case, a male citizen who is patient number 178, had attended the tabligh programme in Masjid Jamek Sri Petaling between Feb 27 and March 1 (where thousands had gathered).

“He began showing symptoms on March 5 and was confirmed to be Covid-19 positive on March 12. His condition then deteriorated and was later admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU).

“The other male victim is our case number 358, and has a history of chronic diseases, including diabetes and hypertension. He was confirmed positive of the virus on March 14, and was also admitted to ICU later. Both were confirmed date yesterday,” he said.