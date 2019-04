PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today arrested a woman with the honorific “Datuk Seri” and a man with “Datuk” titles to assist in the investigation where a bribe reaching hundreds of thousands of ringgit was allegedly given to the enforcement division of a ministry.

According to sources, the 49-year-old woman, who was the chief executive officer of a supply company, was arrested at about 5.30pm at the MACC Headquarters here, after giving her statement.

The 55-year-old man who was the company’s adviser was arrested at about 11.30am in the Dutamas Raya area in Kuala Lumpur, the source said.

The initial investigation found that the two individuals had abetted in allegedly paying the bribe to the ministry’s enforcement division so that action would not be taken against their company which was collecting deposits for illegal investments around July 2017, he said.

MACC’s investigation director Datuk Seri Simi Abd Ghani confirmed the arrests.

He said the MACC would seek a remand order against both suspects in the Magistrate’s Court tomorrow morning.

Investigations are being conducted under Section 17 (b) of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama