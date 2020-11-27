SEARCH
Man admits threatening to kill mother

27 Nov 2020 / 16:30 H.
KUALA LUMPUR: An unemployed man pleaded guilty in the Selayang Magistrate’s here today to a charge with threatening to kill his 63-year-old mother last Sunday.

G.Surendran, 38, was charged with committing criminal intimidation against the woman at a house in Bandar Baru Selayang, Gombak, here, at 1 am last Nov 22.

The charge, under Section 506 of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to seven years, or with fine, or both, if found guilty.

Magistrate Nur Hafizah Rajuni allowed Surendran, represented by lawyer Mohd Faiz Fahmy Abdul Razak, from the National Legal Aid Foundation, bail of RM2,500 in one surety, pending sentencing on Jan 11.

Deputy public prosecutor Nur Intan Syakieraah Zakaria prosecuted. -Bernama

