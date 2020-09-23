Manhunt on ski masks robbers

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have launched a hunt for three men who pulled off a daring robbery at the Besraya highway where they snatched gems and cash from a gold salesman on Monday.

The victim was travelling in a four-wheel drive pick-up truck driven by his friend from Jalan Kuchai Lama to Sungai Besi at about 3.30pm when two vehicles similar to theirs waylaid them.

Upon forcing them to pull over, the robbers, who were armed with parang, stepped out and dragged them out of their vehicle before grabbing bags containing the gems.

The robbers then escaped the scene and also drove off with the victims’ vehicle.

Brickfields police chief ACP Zairulnizam Mohd Zainuddin said the 47-year-old salesman and his 24-year-old friend suffered minor injuries from the glass shards of a smashed windscreen.

He said the victims were on their way to supply gold to several goldsmith stores here and the estimated value of their losses is yet to be known.

Zairulnizam said the stolen vehicle was later found burnt in Damansara.

A short video that was captured by a passing car of the robbery in progress was widely shared in the social media on Monday.

The video showed the robbers who wore ski masks grabbing a bag from the victims’ vehicle.

Those with information on the case are urged to contact Brickfields police at 03-22979222.