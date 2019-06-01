Mapim submits memorandum to oppose US-Israel ‘Deal of the Century’

KUALA LUMPUR: A special memorandum was sent to President Donald Trump through the US Embassy’s representative here yesterday to object the ‘Deal of the Century’ which is supposed to find a solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Malaysian Islamic Organisation Consultative Council (Mapim) president Mohd Azmi Abdul Hamid (pix) accompanied by more than a thousand peace advocates handed the memorandum to the embassy’s deputy political secretary Daniel W. Wright in front of the US embassy building.

Mohd Azmi said the memorandum would also be handed over to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as soon as he returned from a working visit in Japan, and it will soon be distributed to Cabinet members and Members of Parliament.

He said it was to enable the Malaysian government to follow up in assisting the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to stop the atrocities on the Palestinian state.

“I represent the peace advocates and the people of Malaysia, in particular, opposing the ‘Deal of the Century’ between the United States and Israel government as they will compel the West Asia countries including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates to accept the biased coalition.

“According to the international media report, the alliance will allow the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Jerusalem in Palestine to be fully handed over to Israel and we are questioning why the US is so afraid of Israel and become their puppet,“ he told reporters at the end of the Al-Quds World Summit here.

However, Mohd Azmi said the US embassy representative refused to answer any questions he had raised regarding the ongoing cruelty committed by the Zionist but only acknowledged that the memorandum would be handed over to Donald Trump later.

The gathering which was celebrated on every Friday of the last week of Ramadan brought together activists from hundreds of supportive NGOs, including Persatuan Kebajikan Rakyat Sejagat Malaysia (Sejagat), Al-Quds Foundation of Malaysia, Alliance of World Masjid in Defence of Al-Aqsa (Manar) and Assembly of Ulama of Asia (Shura).

The groups had assembled after the Friday prayers at Menara Tabung Haji in Jalan Tun Razak before marching to the embassy to show their support and solidarity with the Palestinians before handing over the document. — Bernama