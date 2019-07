PETALING JAYA: The MCA Government Affairs Monitoring Committee (GMC) has set up an independent group to observe proceedings against Perak executive council member accused of allegedly raping his maid,

The members are selected from existing GMC members, and each of them bring their own set of skills to the table in monitoring the progress of this case.

MCA GMC chief coordinator Dr Wong Kok Fye said the group comprises doctors, lawyers and a psychologist was set up to ensure the case be handled in a transparent, neutral and fair manner.

“The accusation of the Perak exco is a criminal case that affects the legal reputation and international image of our country,” Dr Wong said at a press conference at Wisma MCA here today.

“We believe in the Malaysian legal system, we have great confidence in the police, we will cooperate with the authorities, but we will also observe the case with an open and neutral attitude to ensure the case is fair and transparent.

He said the objective of the group is to provide a check and balance of the case.

“Also, be the eyes of the people and the international community in ensuring that the proceedings uphold the principles of independence, fairness and transparency and provide legal, psychological and other aid needed to the parties involved.” he said.

Dr Wong said that all parties, even the complainant or suspect can reach the group to help the case and work together with the police.

“We also welcome NGOs or organisations from our neighbouring country, Indonesia who in need for any information or help. We are willing to provide the assistance.” he said.

Members of the committee are: Kevin Koo Seng Kiat, Chan Quin Er, Wong You Fong, Ng Kian Nam, Ryan Ho Kwok Xheng, Chong Eng Haw, Dr Pamela Yong, Dr Khoo Kay Wai, Dr Cheng Wei Yee, Lim Fang Jing, Low Guo Nan, Lim Hooi San, Dr Wong Kok Fye, Dr Tee Ching Seng, Saw Yee Fung, Ng Miow Hia, Lai Shin Yee, Lee Li Kuan, Chua Hock Kuan, Hor Chee Siong, Ong Beng Huat, Khor Chin Gee and Low Guo Nan.