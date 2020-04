KUALA LUMPUR: Three friends, who were caught travelling in one car on their return from the breaking of fast, pleaded guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to a charge with defying the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Magistrate Fardiana Haryanti Ahmad Razali fined two of them, aged 19 and 20, RM1,000 each, in default a month’s jail.

She set bail of RM1,000 in one surety of the other accused, who is 16-years-old, pending sentencing on June 11 while waiting for the probation report.

They were caught in Wangsa Maju here at 10.15 pm last April 25 and were charged with moving from Kampung Datuk Keramat to Jalan Perusahaan Ringan, Off Jalan Kelang, Setapak , which is in an infected area, thus flouting Regulation 11(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020, which is enforced under MCO.

They were among 52 people, aged between 16 and 60, who were charged with defying the MCO in three Magistrate’s Court here today.

The other 49 individuals, including six women, also pleaded guilty and were either sentenced to 14 days’ jail or fined between RM500 and RM1,000, in default jail of two weeks or a month.

They included 19 foreign nationals, comprising Indonesian, Bangladeshi, Myanmarese, Nepalese, Iraqi and Nigerian.

For those sentenced to jail, they are ordered to serve the sentence from their respective date of arrest, which was between April 16 and 25.

In the Selayang Magistrate’s Court, Magistrate Nik Mohd Fadli Nik Azlan meted out the maximum RM1,000 fine, in default three months’ jail, on Yus Izuan, 34, for the offence.

The man claimed that he left home at 5pm on April 25 to make some delivery and on his return trip found his motorcycle having run out of gas.

“When I got to the petrol station it was closed and I slept in front of the counter at the station until 4 am (the following day). I then walked, while pushing my motorcycle until the roadblock and was arrested by the police,” he told the court.

The man was caught at a roadblock under the Batu Caves-Sri Gombak bridge in Gombak at 5 am on April 26.

In the same court, a 41-year-old man was sentenced to a month’s jail for the offence.

He was caught loitering at Jalan 15 Taman Sri Melati, in Gombak, at 12.15 am on April 26. — Bernama