Military officer’s mother hopes her son and colleague are safe and sound

KUCHING: The mother of a military officer reported missing is having sleepless nights and hopes her son will be found safe.

“I hope my son is found safe and well,“ said mother of L/Kpl Moses Logers who was reported lost on the island of Perak, which is located about 122.3km southwest of Langkawi, last Friday.

Anita Sari, 59, said she was shocked to learn the news of his loss and since then has not stopped praying for the youngest of five siblings to be found safe. “Hopefully my son and his colleague can be found safely,“ she said when contacted last night.

Moses, 25, and Kpl David Edmund Rapi, 29, from the Fourth Battalion of the Royal Ranger Regiment (4RRD) based at Bukit Cowder Camp, Perlis were reported missing while on duty at Operation Op area of Pejarak in Pulau Perak, Kedah.

The Defence Ministry today issued a statement confirming the loss of two Army members. Op Pejarak is an operation carried out under the supervision of the West Fleet Government Headquarters, Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN). It involves the placement of members of the Malaysian Army on two islands between the waters of Kedah and Perak.

The Placement Chief realised of the absence of the duo when he made a parade of night checks, on July 19.

The search and tracking of the two members were conducted by officers on duty on the island, however, they had to stop early in the morning of July 20 due to strong winds and heavy rain as well as very low visibility.

The search and rescue operation was continued at 10am by the Army in collaboration with the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN), the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA).

The island of Perak is a 1km granite rock island located in the westernmost waters of Peninsular Malaysia, in the waters of the Straits of Malacca and is a marine protected area. — Bernama