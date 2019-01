PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak told the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government to stop “beating around the bush” on the status of the East Coast Rail Line railway project.

Sharing a Facebook post by user Ab Jalil Backer, who had uploaded a picture of what seems to be an official letter from the Finance Ministry which seemed to confirm the cancellation of the ECRL, Najib questioned the suspense surrounding the status of the project.

“Once they said it’s cancelled, than another time it’s not, another time they said they are not sure if it’s cancelled or not.

“There is no need for PH ministers to beat around the bush,“ he said.

“If ECRL has been officially cancelled and the cancellation letter has come out, admit it,” he added.