SEREMBAN: The Negri Sembilan government will give incentives to athletes from the state who won medals at the 30th SEA Games in the Philippines.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said the amount of incentives would be decided by the State Sports Council.

“The incentives will be given as we promised earlier. This matter (details) will be announced when they return home. We will also celebrate their victories.

“Apart from individual events, the incentives will also be given to Negri Sembilan athletes in successful teams. We need to know the actual number of Negri Sembilan athletes who won medals,” he told reporters after chairing the state Exco meeting, here today.

Among the Malaysian stars of the Games are two Negri Sembilan-born athletes — the newly-crowned sprint king Muhammad Haiqal Hanafi and women’s champion shuttler S. Kisona. — Bernama