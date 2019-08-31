Only those with shallow thinking like to boycott, says PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Tun Dr Mahathir (pix) does not agree with the movement by certain quarters to boycott products of non-Bumiputras.

The Prime Minister said the action to boycott is not an effective weapon (to bring down sales of a product) and it is only carried out by people with shallow thinking.

“Maybe there are shallow thinking people who would do such a thing which is not effective and for what?,” he told reporters after chairing a Pakatan Harapan presidential council meeting yesterday.

Mahathir also advised the people not to boycott any products irrespective of whether they are produced by Bumiputras or non-Bumiputras.

“Boycott is an ineffective weapon, only to create anger. Do not boycott anybody, Bumi or non-Bumi,” he said.

Recently, there was a campaign on social media by a small group to boycott goods produced by non-Bumiputeras and to buy Bumiputera products instead. — Bernama