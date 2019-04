GEORGE TOWN: About 15 express bus operators who have been affected by touting activities at the Sungai Nibong Bus Terminal near here, will start picking up their passengers outside the terminal and at the Komtar building from tomorrow.

A representative of the bus operators, Edward Lim, said the touts who had been active for the past two years would demand a fee of between RM12 and RM18 for a ticket from the operators.

Passengers were also prevented from buying the tickets directly from them.

“We are now faced with financial difficulties and since early this month the express bus operators could only afford to pay a commission of about RM7 to them,“ he told reporters here.

He claimed that the 60 touts operating at the terminal acted as middlemen by getting the tickets from the operators and selling them to the passengers.

“We hope the relevant authorities will take firm action against the touts because they are ruining our business and making it difficult for the passengers,“ he said, adding that a police report had been lodged against the touts.

Edward added that State Public Works, Utilities and Flood Mitigation Committee chairman, Zairil Khir Johari had also been notified of the matter via e-mail.

Meanwhile, Northeast district police chief ACP Che Zaimani Che Awang when contacted today said three men were detained at the Sungai Nibong Bus Terminal yesterday following complaints by the bus operators.

“The three believed to be touts are being investigated under Section 50 (3) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for harassing and carrying out illegal activities,“ he said. — Bernama