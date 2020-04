GEORGE TOWN: Penang has urged the Federal Government to reconsider the move to allow barber shops and hair salons to operate during the third phase of the movement control order (MCO) because they do not provide for social distancing.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (pix) said this during the state special security council meeting today, adding many members voiced their concerns, especially when 95% of the public respondents were also equally taken aback with the move.

“Therefore, it was decided at the meeting that the State Government reserves the right of not following the decision made by the Federal side although approval was given by the latter. We hope the Federal Government will review this matter for the safety of all parties,“ he said at his daily social media briefing here.

Chow said Penang will constantly look at how to make life bearable and better as the state observed the third phase of the MCO, which means an extension from next Tuesday until April 28.

For farming produce shops, hardware shops; shops that sell pet food, animal feed and medicine, the operation hours would be extended to 5pm, which is from 8am to 5pm instead of the previously announced 8am to 2pm.

The operating days are maintained at twice a week; on Mondays and Thursdays.

Chow urged each small and medium enterprise and factory to apply to the Ministry of International Trade and Industry to gain approval to commence operations during the third phase of the MCO.