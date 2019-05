TAIPING: The Perak state government is looking to improve all existing waste disposal sites in the state to ensure solid waste management activities do not pollute the environment.

State Housing, Local Government, Public Transport, Non-Muslim Affairs and New Villages Committee chairman Paul Yong Choo Kiong said this included using high-technology to improve the waste management system.

Yong said he had visited several countries such as Japan, Taiwan and China to look at systems which could be adopted in Perak.

“Through the visits, we received a lot of information and ideas in managing solid waste and improving the waste disposal system.

“So far, the local authorities in the state have experience in managing solid waste well, and have their own landfills,“ he said at a press conference after the swearing-in ceremony of the new Taiping Municipal Council (MPT) president here today.

Former MPT secretary Borhan Abdul Halim, 59, was appointed as the new president effective April 9 to replace Datuk Abd Rahim Md Ariff, who retired April 8. — Bernama