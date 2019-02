SIBU: The Sarawak government is setting up a Sibu Development Board (SDB) to draw up the direction of Sibu’s development in three key sectors, namely tourism, agriculture and education.

Sarawak International Trade and e-Commerce Minister Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh said the board would be helmed by Temenggong Datuk Vincent Lau and Temenggong Datuk Wan Hamid Edruce, while he, himself, would act as the coordinator between the board and the state government.

He said members of the board would comprise heads of the Chinese community, president of the Sibu United Chinese Association (UCA), president of the Sibu Chinese Chamber Of Commerce and Industries, bumiputra organisations and corporate leaders.

“They will together determine the direction of Sibu’s development by 2030,” he said at a Chinese New Year dinner hosted by the Sibu UCA , which was also attended by Sarawak Yang diPertua Negri Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud and his wife, Toh Puan Ragad Kurdi Taib here last night.

Wong, who is also Second Finance Minister, said the tourism, agriculture and education sectors were crucial for Sibu’s economic growth.

He said a cruise along Sungai Rajang was being worked out to boost tourism in Sibu and there were vast ideal land for agriculture activities.

“There are also many abandoned rubber estates that can be rehabilitated and developed into food-production areas,” he added.

In terms of education, he said Sibu had the Laila Taib College and the University College of Technology Sarawak (UCTS) where efforts should be made to attract more students to pursue their studies at the two institutions. — Bernama