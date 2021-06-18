Plantation Ministry to launch immunisation drive in oil palm sector

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Plantation Industries and Commodities will launch a pilot project under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) which will focus on the oil palm plantation sector to begin with, said Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali.

The minister said the project was set to start in Selangor, involving an estimated 5,000 people and that it has received full support from the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) team.

“Follow-up action with details are being prepared with CITF for implementation in the near future,” he said in a media statement.

Under the pilot programme, the government will provide, free of charge, the supply and delivery of vaccines. However, plantation companies will still need to bear other costs related to providing a vaccine centre that meets Ministry of Health guidelines, medical equipment, vaccination, doctors and nurses and allowances for volunteers and security personnel.

“Participation by industry players in this programme is voluntary, this is aimed at getting oil palm estate and agriculture commodity workers vaccinated in groups. In this respect, the ministry welcomes the participation of industry players to make this vaccination exercise, which will be launched soon, a success,” he added.

The ministry will provide updates on this project from time to time through media statements and via its website at www.mpic.gov.my. — Bernama