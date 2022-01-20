PM explains constraints in evacuation operation during recent floods

KUALA LUMPUR: The rescue teams during the recent floods in Selangor, despite having mobilised their assets, had difficulties in continuing their operations due to some constraints, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said they included problems for rescue boats to enter the flooded areas.

“On Saturday evening, Dec 18, 2021, the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) and the Civil Defence Force (APM) had actually mobilised their respective teams to evacuate the victims.

“However, the rescue work was made difficult due to vehicles habing been stranded on the main roads, preventing rescue vehicles from entering the residential areas,. As such, the rescue assets had to be carried to the affected areas,“ he said when explaining the situation during the floods that hit several parts of Selangor last month at the Special Meeting of the Dewan Rakyat here today.

Ismail Sabri said the delay in the evacuation operation was also due to night fall and many of the victims refusing to leave their homes.

The victims did not want to leave their homes because of several reasons, including the relief centre was far, worry that thieves would break into their homes and fear of being infected by COVID-19, he added.

He said the delay in the rescue work was also due to the rescue team not being able to locate the address given by the caller.

Another constraints is that rescue workers from other states are not familiar with areas affected by the floods in Selangor, he added.

The prime minister said schools and other facilities that had been gazetted as PPS were also submerged in the floods, forcing ad hoc PPS to be set up at suraus, mosques and tents set up to accommodate the flood victims.

“The cut in electricity supply and other communication infrastructure due to the floods caused residents to be unable to contact rescue agencies for assistance. This is one of the challenges faced by the rescue team and field personnel in this unusual disaster operation,” he added. — Bernama