Police to probe roadblock incident involving Minister

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have opened an inquiry paper to look into allegations that have gone viral on social media about an incident involving a minister who was stopped at a roadblock in Perasing, Kemaman in Terengganu, on May 16 without a valid interstate travel document.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department acting director Datuk Dev Kumar said police would call up all relevant parties to give their statements on the issue.

“Yes, this case is being investigated by the Bukit Aman Classified Criminal Investigation Unit to find out what really happened at the roadblock and whether there was an offence,“ he told Bernama last night-Bernama