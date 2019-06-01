Political party allegedly collecting compulsory alms in Penang

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Islamic Religious Council (MAINPP) wants a certain political party which is allegedly collecting RM7 compulsory Infaq Ramadan (alms) from Muslims to immediately stop the practice.

MAINPP president Datuk Abdul Malik Abul Kassim (pix) said he had received complaints from most of the state’s ‘zakat fitrah’ amil (persons authorised to collect the Muslim tithe) about the matter.

According to him, this action by the political party could confuse the public regarding their payment of ‘zakat fitrah’ during the month of Ramadan.

“If it is proven that there is an attempt by the party to collect ‘zakat fitrah’ from among the Muslim community in Penang, as the governing body who appointed the zakat fitrah amil, we will not hesitate to take the necessary action,“ he said in a statement, yesterday.

He noted that according to Section 33 of the Syariah Criminal Offences Enactment (Penang) 1996, any person who collects zakat or fitrah without being appointed as an amil or authorised by MAINPP are guilty of an offence and liable to be fined, upon conviction.

“Upon conviction, they can be fined not exceeding RM3,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years or both. The court shall order the collection to be confiscated and paid into the fund established under Section 90 (1) of the Administration Enactment,“ he said.

