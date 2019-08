GEORGE TOWN: Police believe that the Facebook account of Wendy Loong that insulted Prophet Muhammad and Islam last month was fake.

Deputy IGP Comm Datuk Mazlan Mansor said several police reports had been lodged against Wendy Loong.

Mazlan said that after a thorough check police had concurred that the account was likely fake but the cops would need time to determine who was the original author of the account, who hid under a fictitious Wendy Loong name.

He said this after officiating the closing out annual parade of the volunteer police cadet corps of public institutions of higher learning at Universiti Sains Malaysia today.

Mazlan said that police are now receiving almost daily reports on a wide range of seditious offences allegedly committed through social media.

This means that the force requires time and space to investigate the various claims made online, especially on manipulative cases which rely on fake accounts and aliases, he said.

Thirty public universities have the corps movement, in nine main and the rest branch campuses throughout the country.

Mazlan said that 40% of the 1,167 corps officers are females.

“And they performed gallantly during the march – pass. It is indeed an achievement to see many women taking part in the police corps.”

Mazlan said that this year a revised syllabus will be introduced because the police are now governed by more transparent legislation.

“We no longer have the Internal Security Act so the corps officers need to be taught about the new set of legislations.”

Mazlan said that the university–level police corps training was a good platform to instil discipline among college students.

He added that those, who enrolled in the programme will be given consideration if they decided to join the police upon their graduation since they have already undergone the basic course in policing.