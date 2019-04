GEORGE TOWN: The water issue involving Penang and Perak will be resolved soon after a private company submits its proposal to the Ministry of Water, Land and Natural Resources (WLNR) to carry out the Sungai Perak Raw Water Transfer Scheme project.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said Penang had earlier called on the federal government to intervene and assist in the negotiation as there were differences in wants and needs between the two states.

“I was informed that the Ministry of Water, Land and Natural Resources had received a PFI (private finance initiative) for the project and I believe the ministry will make the announcement once it has been finalised, which can probably satisfy both states to achieve the objectives,“ he told reporters, here, today.

Earlier, Chow attended the opening of the Water Security Conference officiated by WLNR Deputy Minister, Tengku Zulpuri Shah Raja Puji.

Chow, who is also Padang Kota assemblyman, said the Penang government wanted to ensure water supply security until 2050 and had mooted the plan to extract raw water from Sungai Perak since 2009.

Chow believes the project will be approved according to its initial plan, including building a tunnel from Sungai Perak upstream to Sungai Ijok that flows into Sungai Kerian, which is shared by Penang, Perak and Kedah.

“There is no doubt that this project will be implemented but the question here is how and when,“ he said.

He added that upon completion, the Penang government planned to build a water treatment plant at the Penang site of the border, near Sungai Kerian.

Meanwhile, Tengku Zulpuri who confirmed that his ministry had received the private proposal on resolving the Penang-Perak water issue, said his ministry was currently studying the proposal before making any announcement.

“We need to come out with a win-win situation for both states, that’s why we need more time to study the proposal,“ he said.

The Penang government and Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) have been seeking to tap Sungai Perak as a second or alternative raw water source for Penang since 2011.

Currently, Sungai Muda is Penang’s primary source of raw water while the Sungai Perak Raw Water Transfer Scheme is expected to cater to the state’s water demand until 2050. — Bernama