Six victims of Triso tragedy laid to rest in Sri Aman

SRI AMAN: The body of Siti Aishah Abdullah, 36, who died when the four-wheel drive (4WD) vehicle she was in plunged into Sungai Batang Lupar at Triso Ferry Point, Sebuyau yesterday was buried at Kampung Hulu Muslim Cemetery, here around 6.22 pm.

The burial was attended by her husband, Mohamad Hamzah Razali, as well as relatives and friends.

Prayers were held for Siti Aishah along with her five children, Nor Shuhada Mohamad Hamzah, 16; Khairunnisa, 14; Mohd Aiman seven, Muhd Mustaqim, five, and Mohd Ahmad, four months at Bandar Sri Aman Mosque before the burials were conducted.

Besides Siti Aishah and her five children, her sister, Lorna Ting, 33, and two of her children, Alvin Phang, 12 and Wallace Phang, seven, were also killed.

The bodies of Lorna Ting and her children were taken back to Sibu tonight after their autopsies were completed at Hospital Sri Aman.

In the 3.30 pm incident yesterday, the 4WD vehicle driven by Lorna Ting plunged into Sungai Batang Lupar, at the Triso Ferry Jetty, about 100 km from here. -Bernama