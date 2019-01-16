Statement taken from seven on alleged money politics

IPOH: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has recorded the statements of seven individuals since Sunday, to help in investigations on claims of giving money by Pakatan Harapan (PH) which were viralled via several photographs on the social media.

Several photographs showing several individuals wearing PH T-shirts allegedly distributing money to residents in Cameron Highlands, which was currently in the campaign period for a by-election, was viralled on the social media since Sunday.

Perak MACC director, Datuk Zainul Darus confirmed that seven individuals had their statements taken including the woman in the photographs.

“We carry out our investigation as normal and I appeal against speculations on the matter as we are not sure if an offence has been committed under the General Election Offences Act 1954 amendment 2012 and the MACC Act 2009.

“Based on the photographs, we called the witnesses. Those in the photographs, whom we could pick up, we picked up as witnesses to confirm if the incident took place and (if) they were at that place on the date in question,“ he told a media conference at the Perak MACC Office in Meru here today.

According to Zainal, to date, MACC had received five complaints from the public and politicians on the matter. — Bernama