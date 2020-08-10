Syndicate in Klang Valley smashed, drugs worth RM560,000 seized

KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested three people, including a Singaporean, in a raid on the parking lot of a supermarket in Batu Caves, near here, last Thursday and seized drugs worth RM560,000.

During the raid at about 5pm by the Narcotics Crime Investigation Division of the Gombak district police headquarters, the three suspects were in the process of dealing in drugs.

Gombak district police chief, ACP Arifai Tarawe said as a result of the raid, they found 14 packets of suspected methamphetamine or syabu weighing about 14 kilogrammes wrapped in plastic.

He said the investigation found that all the suspects were suppliers and the drugs seized were for distribution in the Klang Valley area.

“Police also seized a Mercedes Benz car and Mazda used by the suspects, as well as a branded watch and some jewellery,“ Arifai said at a press conference at the Gombak district police headquarters, here, today.

He said the syndicate was believed to be active since a month ago and the drugs were obtained from around the Klang Valley.

Arifai said a search found that the 47-year-old Singaporean suspect owned a business selling mobile phones in Johor, while the two locals, a woman and a man, aged 24 and 25, worked as a shop assistant and labourer respectively.

“The male suspect had a previous criminal record involving gambling. All the suspects are being remanded for seven days until Thursday.

“The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1950,“ he said, adding that police were still searching for the remaining members of the group.

In a separate case, a 31-year-old woman was arrested in a raid on her house in Sri Gombak, near here, last Thursday after she was suspected of stealing and exchanging fake jewellery.

Arifai said the suspect, who had been working at a pawn shop in Gombak for three months, was detained after the shop manager lodged a police report.

“The investigation found that the suspect who was entrusted to receive the pawned gold had taken advantage (of the situation) by swapping the gold with fake gold.

“The suspect then gave the gold to a relative to be pawned at another shop in Gombak and Terengganu,“ he said.

He said following the arrest, police seized two bracelets and a necklace, some fake jewellery and two pawn tickets (for redemption) valued at RM5,000. The suspect has been remanded until today and the case is being investigated under Section 408 of the Penal Code. - Bernama