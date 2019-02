TANGKAK: Police arrested two local men and seized 13.32kg of drugs estimated to be worth RM280,212 in a raid on a house in Jalan Sialang, here last Sunday.

Tangkak district police chief Supt Mohad Idris Samsuri said in the 10.10pm raid, two suspects aged 35 and 36, were detained following police intelligence and public information.

He said nothing was found on the suspects or in the house but various types of drugs were found in a Toyota Altis car parked in front of the house.

“Heroin was found packed in animal feed packages, each weighing 640 grammes,“ he told a press conference at the Tangkak district police headquarters, here today.

He said apart from heroin weighing 9.36kg, police also seized methamphetamine drugs (1.46kg), 670 ecstasy pills and 4,200 Erimin 5 pills.

Mohad Idris said cash amounting RM3,449 and a Nissan Almera car were also seized, adding that both cars were valued at RM70,000.

He said both men were believed to be involved in drug trafficking activities in Tangkak, Muar and Malacca and their target were the entertainment outlets.

“The men were tested positive for methamphetamine and each had seven drug-related criminal records,” he added.

The two suspects are being remanded for seven days until March 3 and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act (ADB) 1952. — Bernama