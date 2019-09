SERI KEMBANGAN: Reformation and Governance Caucus chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim indicated today that it was presently premature to establish a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) on the United Nations (UN) Report about hardcore poverty in the country.

He disclosed that the UN’s study which estimated the country’s poverty to be around 15% had already been raised at the caucus.

“We brought it up two weeks ago at the reform and governance caucus and decided we would present an account of the study to all members of parliament (MP).

“At this stage, it is too early for us to decide on a RCI. Let the Economic Planning Unit, economists including from University of Malaya and Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia provide input to enable the MPs to follow it,” he told reporters at the Mines International Exhibition & Convention Centre (MIECC) here.

The Port Dickson MP was commenting on the proposal for a RCI on the report by Penang Consumer Association acting president Mohideen Abdul Kader.

UN Hardcore Poverty and Human Rights special rapporteur, Prof Philip Alston was reported to have said that the official 0.4% figure as to poverty rate in the country in 2016 was largely inaccurate and did not reflect the actual situation.

He claimed that Malaysia had “noticeable poverty” of about 15%. — Bernama