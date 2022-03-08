Traffic chaos as flash floods wreak havoc in city (Video)

KUALA LUMPUR: Heavy rain for almost three hours wreaked havoc, causing massive flash floods and leaving trees uprooted in various areas in the city yesterday evening.

By 4pm, traffic in the heart of the city came to a standstill, with thousands of vehicles stranded on roads after many areas were hit by floods.

Among the places that were badly affected were Kampung Baru, Masjid Jamek, Jalan Sultan Ismail, Jalan Ampang, Jalan Raja Laut, Jalan Kia Peng, Jalan Pinang and some areas in Kuchai Lama and Cheras.

Water levels at the Gombak and Klang rivers also rose to dangerous levels.

Fire and Rescue Department personnel were deployed to rescue residents who were trapped in their homes in Kampung Baru, Taman Sri Petaling and Taman U-Thant.

Firefighters also had to rescue motorists, who were trapped in their vehicles by rising waters in several areas.

About 40 children and teachers of a pre-school centre in Jalan Cheras were evacuated to safety by firefighters following a landslide in the vicinity.

In Cheras, four trees were uprooted at a parking area at the Canselor Tuanku Muhriz Hospital, damaging 24 vehicles.

According to Cheras police chief ACP Muhammad Idzam Jaafar, a tree that was uprooted due to heavy rain also blocked traffic at Jalan Sri Permaisuri in Bandar Sri Permaisuri at about 3pm.

He said firefighters and City Hall personnel were clearing the fallen trees to ease traffic congestion in the affected areas, while advising those in the city to remain indoors and not to travel until floodwaters subside and traffic conditions improve.

Videos of the flash floods, taken by the public, made its rounds on social media yesterday.

In one video, a police car was seen partially submerged in floodwaters in Kuchai Lama.

Brickfields police chief ACP Amihizam Abdul Shukor said the patrolmen managed to escape unhurt.

He said vehicles were stranded at the scene as floodwaters rose rapidly and trapped them inside their vehicles.

Amihizam urged motorists to be cautious when travelling in flood-hit areas.

You can watch the video here: https://youtu.be/sWXrWrBPoUg