Woman loses RM12,000 to ‘police’ in Macau Scam

BINTULU: An accounts officer lost RM12,000 last Tuesday when deceived by a man, believed to be a member of the “Macau Scam” syndicate, who claimed to be a police officer from Muar, Johor.

Sarawak Commercial Criminal Investigation Department head Supt Mustafa Kamal Gani Abdullah said the 30-year-old woman claimed the police officer told her that a car which was registered under her name was involved in a hit and run accident and there was drug in the car.

“The police officer also told her that she was also involved in money laundering and then showed a warrant for her arrest, which was sent to her through the WhatsApp and told her to bank-in RM12,000 as bail to the Putrajaya High Court,” he said in a statement today.

He said the woman was told to deposit the money into a Public Bank account and she lodged a police report yesterday after realising that she had been cheated. — Bernama